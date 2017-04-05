Spring Asparagus Tart - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Spring Asparagus Tart

  • 1 sheet puff pastry dough
  • 7-8 asparagus spears, blanched
  • Rondele herbed cheese spread
  • Gruyere cheese
  • 1 egg beaten
  • Olive oil
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place the puff pastry dough in the center of the baking sheet.
  4. Gently roll out the dough a bit.
  5. Then fold in the side 1/2 inch to create a border for the tart.
  6. Spread the herbed cheese spread all over the center of the dough and then line up the asparagus on top of the cheese.
  7. Trim the asparagus ends so that they fit into the center of the dough.
  8. Grate gruyere cheese over the top of the asparagus and then drizzle with olive oil.
  9. Brush the puff pastry border with beaten egg.
  10. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown.
  11. Remove from the oven.
  12. Cut into squares and serve.

