Asparagus Wraps With Curry Mustard Sauce

  • 6-10 asparagus spears, blanched
  • 5 pieces of bacon, sliced in half
  • Parmesan cheese grated
  • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon curry
  • 2 teaspoon honey
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a large stock pot filled with water bring in to a boil.
  4. Add a tablespoon of salt and the asparagus spears.
  5. Cook for 30 seconds and then immediately place the asparagus in an ice cold water bath for 2 minutes.
  6. Remove from the cold water and dry the spear off.
  7. Wrap each of the asparagus spears with 1/2 of a strip of bacon.
  8. Place loose ends down on the prepared baking sheet.
  9. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
  10. Bake the wraps in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the bacon is browned.
  11. Remove from the oven and place on paper towel lined plate to remove any excess oil.
  12. Then place the spears on a plate and serve with the Curry Mustard Dipping Sauce.

To prepare Curry Mustard Sauce:

  1. Add the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, curry and honey in a small bowl.
  2. Stir together till all of the ingredients are combined and then place in a small ramekin to serve.

