Crunch Time: Thunder Faces Grizzlies With Playoffs Looming - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crunch Time: Thunder Faces Grizzlies With Playoffs Looming

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
MEMPHIS, Tennessee -

NBA record-holder Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Memphis for an important seeding matchup tonight, a 7:00 p.m. CT tip.

The only downside to getting No. 41 at home last night was that Westbrook will likely break Oscar Robertson’s single season triple double record on the road. He’ll have four chances away before the Thunder concludes the regular season at home on April 12.

With a victory tonight, the Thunder will win the season series with Memphis 3-1 and finish no worse than the 6-seed in the Western Conference. Both OKC and Memphis have clinched a playoff spot.

Leading scorer Mike Conley was forced from last night’s game against San Antonio after a head-to-head collision with Kawhi Leonard. The Grizzlies fell in overtime and Conley needed a large stitch under his right eyelid. He’s questionable to play tonight.

Marc Gasol returned from a five-game absence last night and logged 30 minutes for 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Gasol has averaged 21.7 points per game against the Thunder this season.

For the Thunder, Alex Abrines won’t be able to go after sustaining a knee injury against the Bucks. Expect Doug McDermott to pick up a few more minutes in Abrines’ absence.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.