Crunch Time: Thunder Faces Grizzlies With Playoffs Looming

NBA record-holder Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Memphis for an important seeding matchup tonight, a 7:00 p.m. CT tip.

The only downside to getting No. 41 at home last night was that Westbrook will likely break Oscar Robertson’s single season triple double record on the road. He’ll have four chances away before the Thunder concludes the regular season at home on April 12.

With a victory tonight, the Thunder will win the season series with Memphis 3-1 and finish no worse than the 6-seed in the Western Conference. Both OKC and Memphis have clinched a playoff spot.

Leading scorer Mike Conley was forced from last night’s game against San Antonio after a head-to-head collision with Kawhi Leonard. The Grizzlies fell in overtime and Conley needed a large stitch under his right eyelid. He’s questionable to play tonight.

Marc Gasol returned from a five-game absence last night and logged 30 minutes for 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Gasol has averaged 21.7 points per game against the Thunder this season.

For the Thunder, Alex Abrines won’t be able to go after sustaining a knee injury against the Bucks. Expect Doug McDermott to pick up a few more minutes in Abrines’ absence.