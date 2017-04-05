Married OKC Couple Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A married Oklahoma City couple has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Benjamin J. Webb, 33, and Tiffany L. Webb, 34, were arrested on two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, and a violation of the computer crimes act.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said they received child pornography on an undercover computer programed to detect people trading explicit child pornography online. Authorities said they obtained and served a search warrant on the internet service provider in order to pinpoint the address of the location the child porn was shared from.

A search warrant was served at the Webb’s home and police said they confiscated multiple electronic devices including cellphones, tablets, and laptops for forensic examination. Two laptops were examined on location and determined to contain hundreds of images of child pornography, according to investigators.

“While we’ve made many child pornography arrests over the past six years, this is the first time we’ve arrested a married couple for possession of child pornography,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Computers investigators also discovered an extensive collection of bestiality videos, detectives said.

“I was shocked and sickened to learn the Webb’s collection included bestiality videos involving children,” said West.

Benjamin and Tiffany Webb were taken into custody, and transported to the Canadian County Jail, according to authorities. If convicted, both suspects could be sentenced to life in prison. Bond was set at $250,000 each, and both remain in custody, Canadian County officials said.