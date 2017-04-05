Woodward High School Evacuated, Police Investigating Bomb Threat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woodward High School Evacuated, Police Investigating Bomb Threat

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
WOODWARD, Okla. -

All students and staff have been evacuated from Woodward High School while police are investigating after a bomb threat was received Wednesday morning. 

All high school students are being released, according to Woodward schools.

Woodward Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page:

Parents and Patrons, This morning Woodward High School Received a bomb threat, and we have evacuated all staff and students to the stadium, per our emergency procedures. Local law enforcement are on the scene and have recommended a thorough search. Due to the weather conditions and time constraints, we are preparing to release all high school students at this time. Busses will be made available for those requiring transportation.

Parents who need to pick up their students need to use the parking lot at the baseball/softball complex, north of the student parking lot.

We appreciate your patience and will release additional information as we are able.

