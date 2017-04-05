Authorities Identify Man Killed In Crash With School Bus - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities Identify Man Killed In Crash With School Bus

By Associated Press
BINGER, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed into the rear of a school bus.

The OHP says that 37-year-old Eddy Middleton Jr. of Fletcher was dead at the scene of the crash Tuesday involving a Binger-Oney bus on Highway 281 near Binger.

An OHP report says 14 students ranging in age from 5 to 15 were on the bus and none were injured. The driver of the bus and the driver of the pickup also were not reported to be injured.

The report says the bus was stopped with its warning lights activated and stop sign showing shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday to pick up students when the truck crashed into the rear of the bus.

