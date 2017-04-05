Fighter Jet Crashes In Maryland Outside Joint Base Andrews

Authorities say a fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Clinton, Maryland Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department tells CBS News that two occupants parachuted out of the jet before it crashed. Crews were en route to the scene but maintained a safe distance due to the possibility of the presence of hazardous materials.

An official said the jet, possibly an F-16, was flying out of nearby Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One. The base is approximately two miles from the scene of the crash.

