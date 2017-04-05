Sierra Club Lawsuit Against OK Energy Companies Faces Setback

A Sierra Club setback was delivered in the U.S. District Courts of Western Oklahoma this week when the environmental group’s lawsuit against major oil companies failed.

The Sierra Club filed suit against Devon, Chesapeake, Sandridge, and New Dominion, claiming their wastewater disposal practices are contributing to an increase in earthquakes throughout Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

The judge granted the dismissal of the Sierra Clubs complaints against Devon, New Dominion, and Chesapeake, because the judge ruled the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is better suited to regulate wastewater disposal practices of drilling companies in our state and they're already working on it.

The Sierra Club asked the court to limit the amount of wastewater produced by the mentioned energy companies. Scientists and Corporation Commission leaders acknowledged the connection between a rise in earthquakes and drilling wastewater injection.

Legal action against Sandridge was stayed when the company filed for bankruptcy last year. The Sierra Club was granted seven days to decide if they wish to move forward with a complaint against the company.