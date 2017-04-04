17-Year-Old Arrested In Assault, Shooting Death Of Stepmother

Edmond police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the murder of his stepmother.

Officers said they received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night from a homeowner in the 530 block of Park Pl. The homeowner said he had discovered his wife’s body in the garage of the home, according to authorities.

Katherine Bryant, 54, was identified as the victim by police.

The victim’s husband told investigators that he suspected his son, 17-year-old Joshua Thomas Bryant of the murder. Blackwell police located Joshua Bryant along I-35 just after midnight, driving his stepmother’s vehicle, and took him into custody.

Joshua Bryant told investigators that while his father was out of the house picking up another family member he hit his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious. He then said he dragged her to the garage and shot her in the head with a rifle, according to authorities.

Joshua Bryant is being held on a first degree murder complaint and will be charged as an adult, police said. He will be transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Edmond Public Schools released the following statement:

Edmond Public Schools is shocked and saddened to learn that current student Joshua Bryant has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the 500 block of Park Place in Edmond. Edmond Public Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation. Bryant has been enrolled at Boulevard Academy since August 2016. Boulevard is Edmond Public Schools alternative high school which focuses on academic credit recovery. Counselors are assisting students and staff at Boulevard today. Bryant previously attended Santa Fe High School from August 2014 to December of 2015.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.