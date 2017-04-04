Winners Declared In Oklahoma Co. Sheriff Primary Races

Oklahoma County is one step closer to choosing a new sheriff.

In a winner-take-all primary race, Undersheriff PD Taylor clinched the Republican nomination for Oklahoma County sheriff. He won 34 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

"I'm truly humbled by all the support I've gotten from the employees and all the friends over the years. I've been in law enforcement 46 years, so I have a lot of supporters that entrusted me and have faith in me," PD Taylor said on Tuesday before election results were announced.

In another tight race, Michael H. Hanson secured the Democratic nomination for Oklahoma County sheriff. He won 53 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

"We are just one step closer to fixing the problems that have plagued the county for 20 or 30 years, and we'll make it right and we'll get it fixed," said Michael Hanson on Tuesday.

Taylor and Hanson will also face Independent candidate Ed Grimes for Oklahoma County sheriff at the Sept. 12 election.