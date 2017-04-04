Edmond Residents Reelect Incumbent Mayor

Current Edmond mayor has won reelection with 71 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Charles Lamb has been the Edmond mayor since October 2011 and served on the City Council from 1993 to 1997.

Lamb’s opponent was former Edmond mayor Sandra Naifeh. She served as mayor from 2001 to 2007.

