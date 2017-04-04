Homebuilder, Developer Wins OKC Ward 4 Seat

A local homebuilder/developer is the newest member of the Oklahoma City Council.

Todd Stone won Ward 4’s seat Tuesday night with 58 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Stone was completing in a runoff election against longtime lawmaker Richard D. Morrissette. Morrissette, a Democrat, was a former state representative for Oklahoma and New Hampshire.

Morrissette had won 48 percent vote in the Feb. 14 election, but due to not surpassing the 50 percent mark, a runoff election became necessary . Stone won 33 percent of the vote at the time.

Morrissette was also a commentator for News 9’s Your Vote Counts.