Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Bucks

It should be an entertaining night inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday night as Russell Westbrook looks to tie Oscar Robertson's single season triple-double record when the Thunder hosts the Bucks at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be in the building tweeting live updates, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double lifts the Thunder to a 110-79 win over the Bucks. #RussFace #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/lWim8hI5M3 — News 9 (@NEWS9) April 5, 2017

Thunder 89 Bucks 59 after 3, Russ 12 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists in 27 minutes, rest up for Memphis and No.42 tomorrow #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

4:21 left in 3rd and the Bucks still haven't hit 50 points. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s (1961-62) single season NBA record with his 41st triple-double. #News9Thunder #RussFace pic.twitter.com/wXGF7OMbl7 — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 5, 2017

The record is TIED! Russ picks up his 41st triple-double in 21 minutes #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

Knee sprain Abrines. Bad timing. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 5, 2017

The Thunder bench is outscoring the Milwaukee starters 33-21 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

Thunder 63 Bucks 39 Half, Russ needs 2 rebounds and 2 assists for triple-double No. 41 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

Amazing how many good things happen when you decide to play hard. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 5, 2017

McDermott could become important in playoffs if Abrines' knee is bad. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 5, 2017

Back to Back buckets from Doug, OKC up 53-34 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

Fingers crossed for Abrines, heading to locker room. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

He's back! 3 straight 3's from Abrines, OKC leads 37-22 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

Alex hits 3 at buzzer, OKC leads 28-20 after 1, Dre plays all 12 mins.,his D has been brilliant, not many open looks for Bucks #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

A confident 3 from Alex, we hope #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

6 rebounds already for Russ, OKC up 11-5 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 5, 2017

As OKC gets ready to tip off against the Bucks, here's Milwaukee's Jason Kidd and Jason Terry on Westbrook's historic season #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/uDEmgcGmRi — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 5, 2017

In a game the #Thunder really need, if Adams doesn't bring it a whole lot better than v Charlotte, the Greek Freak will destroy him. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 4, 2017

Jason Kidd on Russ tonight: "We don't expect him to do anything less but to have another triple-double." #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 4, 2017

Milwaukee's Malcom Brogdon did not make the trip to OKC, he scored 12 against OKC in first meeting. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 4, 2017

Jason Terry on Russ: "This guy does not back down, he's the fiercest competitor that we have in our game today." #News9Thunder #RussFace pic.twitter.com/GThheZDqGR — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 4, 2017

Coach Kidd putting up shots at the Peake, hit 3 straight behind the arc. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/tksTCPIgkj — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 4, 2017