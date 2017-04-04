Former Del City Teacher Remembered After Deadly Church Bus Crash

The tragic story of a deadly church bus crash outside San Antonio is being felt in Oklahoma.

One of the 13 people killed was a former Del City teacher.

Murray Barrett, 66, was behind the wheel last week, driving a church bus full of elderly retreat-goers when the vehicle was hit, head-on by a pickup last Wednesday.

“I had that feeling- that of course that's what Murray would be doing,” said Mid-Del Schools Assistant Superintendent Kathy Dunn, who taught with Barrett in the late 80s and early 90s at Townsend Elementary School.

“He was a great teacher. He taught kids a lot of valuable life lessons,” said Dunn.

Some of the life lessons from the former airman turned teacher are still remembered today.

Barrett was Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman’s teacher for the 3rd and 4th grades.

Inman remembered a field trip to the State Fair where Barrett warned the students if a classmate went missing, everyone in the group would be punished.

A classmate in Inman’s group went momentarily missing and Inman remembered what happened the next day at school.

“He made us to squat thrusts and push-ups until we knew we made a mistake, and should have watched out for each other a little better,” said Inman.

Police are now investigating the driver of the pick-up who witnesses say was seen swerving before the crash and texting.

Those in the metro who knew Murray Barrett find comfort in knowing he lost his life the way he lived it: helping others.

“It’s a sign of the kind of man he is,” said Inman.

“Such a kind heart,” said Dunn.