Thunder Hosts Bucks As Westbrook Eyes Robertson's Record - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Hosts Bucks As Westbrook Eyes Robertson's Record

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder looks to regain its momentum against one of the hottest teams in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Russell Westbrook can tie Oscar Robertson’s record for triple doubles in a season with his 41st tonight. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Bucks are coming off a 109-105 loss to Dallas on Sunday, but they’ve won 14-of-18 to vault from out of the playoffs to the 5-seed. They’re a game ahead of Atlanta and two games up on Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and has two triple doubles to his name this season. The 22-year-old Greek Freak scored 26 points to lead the Bucks past the Thunder 98-94 in January.

After a pair of weekend losses, the Thunder sits three games behind fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers in the standings with six remaining. Following tonight’s home tilt, OKC has four-straight road games (Memphis, Phoenix, Denver, Minnesota) before closing the season back home against the Denver Nuggets.

Should the Thunder (43-33) entrench itself as the 6-seed, the Houston Rockets would be Oklahoma City’s first round opponent. If Memphis (42-35) catches and passes the Thunder, San Antonio looms.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.