Thunder Hosts Bucks As Westbrook Eyes Robertson's Record

The Thunder looks to regain its momentum against one of the hottest teams in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Russell Westbrook can tie Oscar Robertson’s record for triple doubles in a season with his 41st tonight. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Bucks are coming off a 109-105 loss to Dallas on Sunday, but they’ve won 14-of-18 to vault from out of the playoffs to the 5-seed. They’re a game ahead of Atlanta and two games up on Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and has two triple doubles to his name this season. The 22-year-old Greek Freak scored 26 points to lead the Bucks past the Thunder 98-94 in January.

After a pair of weekend losses, the Thunder sits three games behind fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers in the standings with six remaining. Following tonight’s home tilt, OKC has four-straight road games (Memphis, Phoenix, Denver, Minnesota) before closing the season back home against the Denver Nuggets.

Should the Thunder (43-33) entrench itself as the 6-seed, the Houston Rockets would be Oklahoma City’s first round opponent. If Memphis (42-35) catches and passes the Thunder, San Antonio looms.