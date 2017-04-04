Amber Alert Canceled, McCurtain County Boys, Mother Found Safe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Amber Alert Canceled, McCurtain County Boys, Mother Found Safe

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert after safely locating two missing McCurtain County boys and their mother.

The boys and their mother were all believed to have been kidnapped by the boys’ father, 34-year-old Odell Nichols. Law enforcement officials have not said if the father is in custody, nor have they said where the family was located. 

The alert was issued by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s office just before noon. It happened in the Smithville-Watson area of McCurtain County. Responding officers first discovered the family’s home had been destroyed inside and a vehicle was burned.

The victims have been identified as 7-year-old Eli Nichols and his brother, 4-year-old Ethan Nichols, along with their mother, 32-year-old Julie Nichols. Photos of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Authorities believe Odell might be traveling in a black 2015 Chevy Equinox with Oklahoma license plate number 668LAV.

Keep checking with News9 and News9.com for more information.

