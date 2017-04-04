Copy-Getaway Driver In Deadly Wagoner County Home Invasion Pleads Not Guilty

Elizabeth Rodriguez, the woman who admitted to being the getaway driver in a Wagoner County home invasion that left three teenagers dead, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder Tuesday morning, April 4.

Rodriguez was formally charged with three counts of murder after her friends, Maxwell Cook, Jaykob Woodruff and Jacob Redfearn, were shot to death by the homeowner's son.

Investigators said Rodriguez heard the family had money and expensive belongings, so she chose their home to burglarize. She said they'd already broken into the family's garage and loaded items into the trunk, then the boys went to kick in the door of the main house - she heard the kicks, then gunshots and waited.

In a one-on-one interview, she told Lori Fullbright she doesn't think she should be charged in the deaths.

“I’m guilty of the robbery but I’m not guilty of the murders,” she said.

The three teens were shot to death Monday, March 27 in a home on the eastern edge of Broken Arrow. She's also charged with first- and second-degree burglary and shoplifting.