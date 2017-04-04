Oklahoma County Sheriff's Primaries Highlight Election Day

With polls open today for several local elections, the major race today is the special primaries for Oklahoma County Sheriff following John Whetsel's sudden retirement after winning re-election in November 2016.

Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for the seat.

On the GOP side, Mike Christian, Brett Macy, Darrell Sorrels, and P.D. Taylor, face each other. Democrats Virgil Green and Michael Hanson make up the other race.

The election comes after Whetsel resigned his position when an audit revealed financial mismanagement by his office. Taylor served as undersheriff under Whetsel for 14 years and following Whetsel's resignation is now acting sheriff.

All the candidates say they want to distance themselves from the way Whetsel managed the office.