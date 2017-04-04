Oklahoma County Sheriff's Primaries Highlight Election Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Primaries Highlight Election Day

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With polls open today for several local elections, the major race today is the special primaries for Oklahoma County Sheriff following John Whetsel's sudden retirement after winning re-election in November 2016.

Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for the seat.

On the GOP side, Mike Christian, Brett Macy, Darrell Sorrels, and P.D. Taylor, face each other. Democrats Virgil Green and Michael Hanson make up the other race.

The election comes after Whetsel resigned his position when an audit revealed financial mismanagement by his office. Taylor served as undersheriff under Whetsel for 14 years and following Whetsel's resignation is now acting sheriff.

All the candidates say they want to distance themselves from the way Whetsel managed the office.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.