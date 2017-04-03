Garvin County Inmates Recaptured After Violent Escape

Two inmates saw an opportunity to run away and took it Saturday night at the Garvin County jail.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said 29-year-old Jeremy Lavorchek took advantage of the moment he was out of his cell for a bathroom break and went through a partially open control room door.

"He is able to get behind my female jailer and he holds a shank to her throat and he is able to control her, not only with the weapon but with physical force. He uses a set of handcuffs and handcuffs her behind her back," said Rhodes.

After getting the attention of a male jailer, Rhodes said Lavorchek threatened to harm the woman unless he opened 31-year-old Travis Seat's cell.

Then, the sheriff said, the two inmates handcuffed both jailers together and took off with clothes, key fobs and car keys out the back door of the sheriff's office.

Surveillance cameras caught them stealing the jailer's vehicle and driving away, authorities said.

Rhodes said one of the jailers got out of the handcuffs and called 911.

"We have two escapees," the caller told dispatch. "Took off in a white Chevy minivan."

"It's Lavorchek and Travis Seat," the caller said. "Go, go, go!"

Law enforcement caught up with the two men on Interstate 35 near Purcell, Rhodes said. And after deflating their tires and forcing them off the interstate, both were taken back into custody.

Lavorchek and Seat were already in trouble for allegedly tying up the pharmacist and techs at Legacy Drug at gunpoint and stealing drugs and cash in March 2016.

Originally, they were in the Garvin County jail for that robbery. Now, they are facing several more charges for what happened Saturday night.

There were no significant injuries to anyone involved, authorities said.

Rhodes said on Monday both inmates were being isolated and watched constantly. At last check, their bonds were set at $1 million each.