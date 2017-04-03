Grady Co. Sheriff's Office Searching For Family Of Fallen Officer

Grady Co. Sheriff's Office Searching For Family Of Fallen Office - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

The Grady County sheriff's office is trying to right a wrong that's more than a century old. 

The sheriff's office plans to move Grady County's Fallen Officers Memorial from the front of the jail to the front of the sheriff's office in the next eight weeks.

A year ago, sheriff's office officials learned the name Andrew Creason had been unintentionally left off the marble memorial, when it was first placed outside the jail -- during a previous administration -- more than a decade ago.

Currently, there are eight names on the monument.

"(This is) for the family of the officer, and that's one of the reasons we're trying to get this on the news is to try to locate any relatives of this officer," Grady County Undersheriff Rusty Pyle.

A private fundraising campaign raised $3,100 to pay for a second marble monument which will feature Creason's name.

Creason was an 18-year-old railroad constable when he was robbed, beaten and killed in Chickasha in 1903.

