Democrats Have Enough Votes To Filibuster SCOTUS Nominee

Reported by Rebecca Shabad, Emily Schultheis, Kathryn Watson, Blair Guild, John Bat, Joshua Cartwright, Rebecca Kaplan, and Ellen Uchimiya

Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch among Senate Democrats has grown exponentially, and they now have enough votes to filibuster his nomination.

Republicans needed eight Democrats to advance his nomination to a final vote to confirm him. Currently, the Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, vowed that Senate Democrats would filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination if and when it makes it to the floor. He needs to receive at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, became the 41st Democrat, however, on Monday to announce his opposition to cloture and his final confirmation, ensuring that his caucus has enough support to block his nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, had warned that Republicans would pursue the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations if Democrats are united against Gorsuch.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a vote last Monday to advance the nomination for a week. The committee is voting on the Gorsuch nomination Monday, and then it will then go to the full Senate for consideration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he expects the full Senate to vote on his nomination before lawmakers leave for their two-week recess on April 7.

Some of the Democrats who took a while to reveal their positions on Gorsuch are up for re-election next year and some are freshman senators. Meanwhile, possible 2020 presidential contenders like Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand quickly announced their opposition to Gorsuch’s nomination.

Here’s the CBS News count showing how Senate Democrats plan to vote for cloture -- the procedural vote which takes 60 votes to limit Senate debate and advance his nomination -- and the final confirmation vote requiring a simple majority.

YES (on cloture and on final confirmation)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana

YES (on cloture, unclear on final confirmation)

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado

UNCLEAR/UNDECIDED (on cloture, final confirmation)

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland Sen. Angus King, I-Maine Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey

NO (on cloture, on final confirmation)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

CBS News’ John Nolen contributed to this list.

