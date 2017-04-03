Metro Kids Paint To Raise Funds For Homeless School

Students at Positive Tomorrows School in Oklahoma City have been creating artwork this school year, and their crafts could be displayed in your home.

On Monday, a group of kids painted a picnic table in Oklahoma City Thunder colors. That is one of many projects that will be sold at a fundraiser on Thursday called Corks & Canvas.

It is Positive Tomorrow’s largest fundraising event, featuring live music and food. Most importantly, it auctions the students’ creative work.

Positive Tomorrows is like no other school in Oklahoma. Every student is homeless or has recently been homeless.

“They provide for us, and they help us out a lot with mentors and everything else,” said 5th Grade student, Eliana.

She has been at Positive Tomorrows for almost two years and said it is a big difference from the school she attended before.

“Often in public school, they have this entire part of their life that they have to hide. They don’t want their classmates to know that the school bus is picking them up at a homeless shelter. Here, they can talk about it.,” said Development Officer at Positive Tomorrows, Rachel Durham.

The fundraiser is for an investment in the students’ futures. Tickets go on sale until Wednesday at noon at $45 apiece. It can be purchased online at www.positivetomorrows.org or by phone at (405)556-5082. Tickets must be purchased in advance.