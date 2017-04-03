Neighbor Says Weekend Homicide Started As Fight At A House Party

A Saturday morning shooting left one woman dead and four others injured at a house on N Woodward Ave.

Jessica Madbull is now charged with murder, and a neighbor says she may have been trying to get house guests to leave.

The neighbor, Carlos, tells News 9 he went to bed Friday night hearing the sounds of a party down the street, but the first gunshot woke him up with a start at 5:20 a.m.

“The girl was arguing real bad and she was telling somebody to leave,” said Carlos.

Carlos lives just a few houses away. When he heard the gunfire, he called 911 and looked out the window to find a fight going on between women and men on the front porch of the home.

“It happened at almost 5:30 in the morning, which is a very unusual time for officers to respond to a shooting, especially a multiple shooting like this,” said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers say witnesses at the party told them Madbull grabbed a gun and opened fire. She was still on the scene when officers arrived, and was arrested immediately.

One victim, Monica Valdez, died at the house. Wendy Cortez-Paiz is still in critical condition. The other three victims have been treated and released.

Police say one of the victims is Madbull's brother, and Carlos says those two live in the home together with children.

“They always have parties out there, but nothing crazy,” says Carlos. “There’s nothing wrong, but that day it just got too wild.”

Carlos, who has children of his own, says the fatal shooting hit too close to home. He and his family are now looking to move. “One of the bullets could have hit my house,” he says. “There’s no telling. That’s the reason we’re moving out, because it’s not the first time we’ve heard gunshots.”

This case is still under investigation. If you have any more information about what led to the shooting, call police.