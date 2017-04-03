Slight Rain Chances Overnight In OKC Metro

Showers and storms are likely Monday evening in northwest Oklahoma. There is only a slight chance we see any rain make it into the metro overnight. Clouds will slowly increase through Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid-50s.
A storm moves across central Oklahoma Tuesday, bringing storms across much of the state.
There is a low threat that they become severe in central Oklahoma with hail and damaging wind the big threats. Temperatures drop to the low 60s on Wednesday behind the cold front.
