Creme Brulee French Toast

Creme Brûlée French Toast

  • 1 loaf sliced brioche bread
  • 2 cups Braum's half and half
  • 1/2 cup Braum's whipping cream
  • 6 eggs
  • 3 tablespoon rum
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla paste
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  1. Set the sliced bread on a large rimmed baking sheet.
  2. In a medium sized bowl whisk together the half and half, whipping cream, eggs, rum, salt and vanilla paste.
  3. Pour the custard mixture over the top of the bread and then cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 4 hours.
  4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  5. In a medium sized bowl melt the butter and then add in the brown sugar.
  6. On another baking sheet line it with parchment paper.
  7. Pour the butter and sugar mixture over the bottom of the pan and spread to coat.
  8. Add the soaked bread to the sugar-coated baking sheet.
  9. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
  10. Serve with your favorite fruit and syrup.

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

