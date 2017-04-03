Dutch Apple Pannekoeken - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dutch Apple Pannekoeken

Posted: Updated:

Dutch Apple Pannekoeken

  • 4 eggs
  • 3⁄4 cups flour
  • 3⁄4 cups milk
  • 1⁄4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla paste
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 medium Granny Smith or HoneyCrisp apples, peeled and diced
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1⁄4 cup brown sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a medium sized cast iron skillet, add 2 tablespoon butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon.
  3. Stir together till the butter is melted and then add the sliced apple.
  4. Cook the apples till they are soft.
  5. Reduce the heat to low. 
  6. To make the pancake batter beat together the eggs, flour, milk, sugar, vanilla and salt till the batter is light and airy.
  7. Increase the heat of the skillet to medium high.
  8. Pour the pancake batter over the top and cook just till the edges are bubbly.
  9. Put the skillet into the oven and cook for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
  10. Remove from the oven and invert onto a plate.
  11. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
  12. Serve.

