OKC Police Investigating Stabbing At Apartment Complex

Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing Monday afternoon.

According to officers the stabbing took place at the Monterra Apartments in the 550 block of North Council Rd. between Northwest 10th St. and Reno Ave. The same apartments were ablaze Monday, but authorities said the two incidents were not related.

Authorities believe the victim stabbed himself while in an argument with his girlfriend. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and police said they do not anticipate making an arrest in the case.

