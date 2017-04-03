Crews Repair Hole In Del City Bridge On WB I-40

Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday.More >>
OKC Animal Welfare says that between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday more than 40 displaced pets have been brought into the shelter.More >>
OKC Animal Welfare says that between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday more than 40 displaced pets have been brought into the shelter.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.