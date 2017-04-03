Crews Repair Hole In Del City Bridge On WB I-40

Road crews have repaired a hole in an oft-damaged I-40 bridge in Del City.

All lanes on WB I-40 at the SE 15th St. bridge were re-opened around 5:30 p.m. Traffic was down to one lane all morning as crews worked to repair the 2’ X 2’ hole.

It was late February the last time a hole opened on a WB I-40 bridge in Del City; this one over Sunnylane Rd.