Crews Repair Hole In Del City Bridge On WB I-40

Crews Repair Hole In Del City Bridge On WB I-40

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Road crews have repaired a hole in an oft-damaged I-40 bridge in Del City.

All lanes on WB I-40 at the SE 15th St. bridge were re-opened around 5:30 p.m. Traffic was down to one lane all morning as crews worked to repair the 2’ X 2’ hole.

It was late February the last time a hole opened on a WB I-40 bridge in Del City; this one over Sunnylane Rd.

Live Radar

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
