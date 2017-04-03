Clouds, Rain, And Cold Coming Tonight And Tomorrow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Clouds, Rain, And Cold Coming Tonight And Tomorrow



Skies continue to clear out from west to east today and fog in western Oklahoma will slowly lift as well.

Highs today will be above normal with 70s on the way. Tonight, another round of rain is possible with the best chances in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. We may even see a wintry mix of snow and rain in the panhandle tonight.

Tomorrow another cold front arrives, bringing chilly conditions to northwestern Oklahoma and a chance for storms in the east. Highs will vary from the 40s to the 80s across the state. Right now, the severe threat looks on the low side for Tuesday with hail and wind being the main threats.

Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.

