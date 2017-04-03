OKC Police ID Victims, Suspect In Deadly Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City police have released the names of five victims in a deadly weekend shooting.

Officers said they responded to a shooting with multiple victims in the 1200 block of North Woodward Ave. about 5:25 a.m. Saturday and discovered five people shot, one of whom was dead. Monica Valdez, 33, was killed in the shooting and the other four victims, 25-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, 27-year-old Maria Rodriguez, 22-year-old Wendy Cortez-Paiz, and 27-year-old Eduardo Madbull were all taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Cortez-Paiz is listed in critical condition, police said. Marcus Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez and Madbull were all treated and released, according to officials. All the victims and the alleged shooter Jessica Madbull, 28, were at a home when an altercation occurred and Madbull armed herself with a gun and began firing, investigators said.

According to detectives, Jessica Madbull was arrested at the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Valdez's death is the 16th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police confirm Cortez-Pais has died as a result of her gunshot wounds.