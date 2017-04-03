Distracted Driving Deaths Up In OK Last Year

The number of deaths on Oklahoma roads rose in 2016 to 682 and AAA says it's due, in part, to distracted driving.

Those numbers aren't just impacting Oklahoma, though. Preliminary data estimates more than 40,000 people died on U.S. roads in last year but 10 percent of those deaths were due to distracted driving.

The national statistic is a 6 percent increase over the 2015 figures and a 14 percent increase from 2014.

AAA Data: The number of Oklahoma road fatalities was up in 2016 to 682, which they believe is due to distracted driving. #AlertDesk @NEWS9 — Amy Kauffman (@amykauffmanTV) April 3, 2017

@amykauffmanTV @NEWS9 Budget cuts & falling Trooper numbers are not helping either. — Ricky Adams (@OHP_CHIEF) April 3, 2017

According to AAA's latest survey, drivers between ages 19 and 24 were more likely to report reading a text message or email while driving. Those same drivers were twice as likely to have sent a text message or email as well.

Another very alarming stat is one text or email is estimated to distract drivers for up to 27 seconds.