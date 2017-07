A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg and police are still looking for the shooter.

Police say the man was shot while standing on his front porch near NE 16th and I-35 when a vehicle drove by shortly after midnight and opened fire. The victim told police around six shots were fired.

The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and could only say they are looking for a dark colored vehicle.