Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 2, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder-Hornets, Russ' MVP chances, spring football, and more!

- The Thunder lose to the Hornets, 113-101.

- Steve McGehee breaks down the Thunder loss; Dean and John talk the MVP race.

- OU's spring game is set for April 8, with festivities starting at 8 a.m.

- Cowboys spring practice is underway, with their spring game set for April 15.

- Tulsa looks sharp in spring with their spring game scheduled for April 8 at 11 a.m.

- Cowboy basketball's new head coach Mike Boyton is busy recruiting this offseason.

- Kansas coach and Edmond native Bill Self will inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class.

- Dean and John make their Masters picks.

- Play The Percentages