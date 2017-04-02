Hornets Hand Thunder Second Straight Loss Despite Westbrook's 40th Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook tallied his 40th triple-double of the season but couldn’t get enough help from his teammates as the Thunder fell to the Hornets, 113-101 on Sunday afternoon inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists but the Thunder totaled a whopping 24 turnovers as the Charlotte organization picked up its first win in Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook is the 1st player in NBA history with multiple 6-game triple-double streaks in a season (via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017

Whether it was suspect coaching decisions from Billy Donovan, pathetic defense from OKC’s wing players or just a pure lack of effort throughout the first three quarters, the Thunder got rocked on Sunday afternoon.

Thunder players not named Westbrook, Oladipo or Roberson shot 13-42 from the field this afternoon. — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) April 2, 2017

OKC jumped out to an early 13-6 lead and was playing well, but the Hornets quickly flipped the script. With Westbrook on the bench in the final minutes of the first quarter, the Hornets closed the frame on a 9-2 run to take a commanding lead.

The Thunder fought back to get within five points at halftime, but the Hornets used the third quarter to their advantage on both sides of the court. Charlotte opened the second half on a 13-0 run while holding the Thunder scoreless for the first 5:37 of the third quarter to build its lead up to 18 points.

Charlotte led by as many as 21 the rest of the way as OKC’s final push in the fourth quarter came up short as its now lost two consecutive home games.

Victor Oladipo added 19 points and six assists and Enes Kanter scored six of his nine points in the fourth, but other than those two, Westbrook had little help for most of the game.

Congrats to Russell Westbrook. Now just one trip-dub away from Oscar's all-time season record of 41. Greatest single reg season ever. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 2, 2017

Kemba Walker hit one big shot after another for the Hornets and finished with a team-high 29 points while Frank Kaminsky added 18 points off the bench. The Hornets bench outscored OKC’s 44-24.

The Thunder will be back in action on Tuesday against the Bucks as Westbrook looks to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41 triple-doubles.