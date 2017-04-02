Energy FC Earns First Point Of Season In 1-1 Draw With Colorado Springs

Alex Dixon netted his first regular season goal for OKC Energy FC as the club earned its first point of 2017 in a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night at a snowy Weidner Field.

With OKC trailing 1-0 in the 27th minute, Dixon grabbed a loose ball near the middle of the Colorado Springs box and booted a shot past diving Switchbacks goalkeeper Dan Jackson to equalize the match for Energy FC, en route to the 1-1 draw.

Colorado Springs took the early 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, when Mastanabal Kacher took a feed from Shane Malcolm just outside the OKC box and lofted a shot over diving OKC keeper Cody Laurendi.

Temperature’s hovered in the low 30s, and several inches of snow accumulated throughout the game at Weidner Field in what was Energy FC’s coldest match in club history.

Energy FC’s next match is the club’s 2017 home opener. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start, next Saturday, April 8, at Taft Stadium, where the club will face Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in a rematch of last season’s epic 3-2 OKC win in the semifinals round of the USL Cup Playoffs.

