Two inmates are back in the Garvin County Jail after stealing a vehicle during a violent escape, Saturday night.

The Sheriff says Jeremy Lavorcheck held a sharp weapon to a jailer's throat and forced another jailer to release Travis Seat.

The stolen vehicle they left in was spotted in Paoli and deputies started chasing them on I-35 near Purcell. Authorities managed to puncture the vehicle's tires to end the pursuit. No one was hurt.

Both inmates were initially in jail for an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Pauls Valley.