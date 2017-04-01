Wet Weekend On Tap For Much Of Oklahoma

A wide range of high temperatures, Saturday, will be due to a lot of cloud cover and a north wind through western Oklahoma.

You'll need to keep the jacket and rain gear handy out west. Rain chances will start in western Oklahoma late Saturday morning into early afternoon.

Late afternoon and early evening will be our highest chance for rain and storms here in central Oklahoma, including OKC. We'll likely have rain and storms through the evening into Saturday night as well.

A few storms in southwest Oklahoma could be strong to severe Saturday afternoon with the main threats being golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. The tornado threat will be extremely low.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with drizzle and light rain and some storms possible late in the evening into early Monday morning.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised!