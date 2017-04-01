One Dead, Four Injured After Shooting In NW OKC Neighborhood

Five people were shot, one person is dead and another is in critical condition after an incident in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, early Saturday morning.

In all, five people suffered gunshot wounds, Oklahoma City Police tell News 9. Authorities say officers were called out to the scene in the 1200 block of N. Woodward Ave., near NW 10th St. and I-44, just to the north of the State Fairgrounds, just before 6 a.m.

The call went out as a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman, in the street of the neighborhood. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, and when crews arrived they found five victims. All five were transported to a local hospital.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say one of the victims was pronounced dead. Another victim is in critical condition. The three other shooting victims suffered minor injuries. So far police have not identified any of the victims.

