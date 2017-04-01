One Dead, Four Injured After Shooting In NW OKC Neighborhood - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dead, Four Injured After Shooting In NW OKC Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Five people were shot, one person is dead and another is in critical condition after an incident in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, early Saturday morning.  

In all, five people suffered gunshot wounds, Oklahoma City Police tell News 9. Authorities say officers were called out to the scene in the 1200 block of N. Woodward Ave., near NW 10th St. and I-44, just to the north of the State Fairgrounds, just before 6 a.m.

The call went out as a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman, in the street of the neighborhood. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, and when crews arrived they found five victims. All five were transported to a local hospital.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say one of the victims was pronounced dead. Another victim is in critical condition. The three other shooting victims suffered minor injuries. So far police have not identified any of the victims.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.