Autopsy: Oklahoma Man Was Dead Before Being Decapitated - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Autopsy: Oklahoma Man Was Dead Before Being Decapitated

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest. The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest.
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -

An autopsy reports shows an Oklahoma man found decapitated and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store last December was dead before his head was cut off.

The Albuquerque Journal says the autopsy report was released Friday by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest. His body also showed cuts and bruises and multiple smaller wounds.

Miller reportedly moved to Albuquerque for work and became homeless when the work dried up. He originally was from McAlester, Oklahoma.

Police still are investigating the killing and looking for a suspect in the case.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.