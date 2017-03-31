Autopsy: Oklahoma Man Was Dead Before Being Decapitated

The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest.

An autopsy reports shows an Oklahoma man found decapitated and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store last December was dead before his head was cut off.

The Albuquerque Journal says the autopsy report was released Friday by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest. His body also showed cuts and bruises and multiple smaller wounds.

Miller reportedly moved to Albuquerque for work and became homeless when the work dried up. He originally was from McAlester, Oklahoma.

Police still are investigating the killing and looking for a suspect in the case.