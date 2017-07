Police are investigating after one person was shot in an alley near SW 59th St. and S. Western Ave., Friday night.

Officers were called out to the scene in the 6000 block of S. Western Ave., near the Southwestern Plaza shopping center. Authorities tell News 9 one victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

So far police have not released any information regarding the suspect or suspects involved. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

