Custer Co. Jail Detention Officer Accused Of Having Sex With Inmates

A Custer County Jail detention officer was arrested on two counts of sexual battery after allegedly engaging in explicit contact with two female inmates.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after receiving information on the allegations. Agents interviewed the two women and the officer, separately.

After the interviews, agents arrested 25-year-old Darrion Morgan at his home in the 300 block of S. 17th St. in Clinton, Oklahoma. Morgan was booked into the Roger Mills County Jail for his protection. Details on a bond have not been released.

Authorities tell News 9 that Morgan had worked as a detention officer at the Custer County facility for two years.