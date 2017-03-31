Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Spurs

Following two comeback wins, the Thunder is back in action on Friday night when it hosts the Spurs at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Spurs 100 Thunder 95 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Feeling iffy w Russ cold, no Taj & Spurs confident. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

39 for @russwest44 . But really need to win too. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

OKC up 85-82 with 5:27 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Russ picks triple-double No. 39 with the assist to Adams #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

With Harden & Rockets next on ESPN at GSW, this final 7 mins huge for @russwest44 case for MVP. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

Mills hits 3 at buzzer, OKC leads 76-71 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Spurs pull to within six with 2:05 left, Russ sits #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

2 fouls on Adams in less than a minute, Spurs pull to within 10 with 3:50 left in 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Spurs have been bad. But 2 missed 3rd qtr dunk/layups making this a 4th qtr game. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

This 3rd quarter is dragging, but still good for OKC, leading 69-51 with 5:25 left in 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Russ is two assists away from triple-double No. 39#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Biggest concern for @okcthunder in second half? Pop. Must keep up D & rebounds @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

Thunder 54 Spurs 41 Half, Russ 19 points, 7 rebs, 7 assists, OKC with five 3's #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

After that back-breaking home loss to the Warriors I thought the Spurs would be dangerous tonight. Kudos to the Thunder for coming to play. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 1, 2017

The Golf cart giveaway at mid-court will have to wait because they forgot the golf ball, the only no-no so far at the Peake tonight. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

#thunder awfully tough when Vic brings A game. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 1, 2017

Oladipo is a difference maker so far on both ends, 12 points on 5/7 shooting, OKC leads 37-24 8:12 left in 1st half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Make that a 14 point lead #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

With Russ out, OKC extends lead to 12. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

DEFENSE! Thunder 25 Spurs 16 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

OKC up 21-14, despite 4 straight empty possesions in the quarter, Russell- 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

The Spurs have only one field goal with 7:31 left in opening quarter, OKC leads 10-3. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Great early defense from Roberson #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 1, 2017

Sabonis will start for Gibson tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 31, 2017

Gregg Popovich on Russ: "He's out of control, he's been super."#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 31, 2017

Gibson missed practice yesterday and today's shootaround, Domas will start if Gibson is unable to go. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 31, 2017

Taj is sick according to Donovan, so he is a game time decision. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 31, 2017