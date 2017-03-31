Local Photographer Offers Free Portraits For Officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Local Photographer Offers Free Portraits For Officers

A Tecumseh police officer was killed in a shootout with a fugitive in what started out as a routine traffic stop. A Tecumseh police officer was killed in a shootout with a fugitive in what started out as a routine traffic stop.
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

In the wake of this week’s officer-involved shooting in Tecumseh that killed Officer Justin Terney, one local photographer is offering free portraits to police officers.

Emily French of Aiden Taylor Photography noticed that many officers from small departments do not have an official photo, and she hopes to change that. Any policeman within 50 miles of Shawnee can schedule a free headshot photo session.

Contact French on the Aiden Taylor Photography Facebook page, or email her at emily.french11@yahoo.com

