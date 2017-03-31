Oklahoma Hunters Raise Money For Fallen Officer's Family

Across Oklahoma, people continue to chip in to support fallen officer Justin Terney's family. Now, a statewide coalition of hunters is raising money for his memorial fund.

An auction notice was posted on the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Facebook page this week, and hundreds of people have gotten involved, raising more than $12,000.

Terney was an avid hunter and fisherman himself and was part of the Facebook group. That is part of the reason the hunting community wanted to step in to help his family.

For the auction, people have been able to bid on a variety of hunting trips, deer mounts, duck calls and more. The winner of each item will deposit the bid money into Terney's memorial fund at BancFirst.

“We just want his family to have as much help as they can possibly have so that they can take their time to grieve and not have to have the financial burden holding over their heads,” says Kim Murray, who is active in the Facebook group.

The first round of auctions has ended, but more items continue to be added in the group, so you still have a chance to bid. Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing is a closed group, but anyone can request to be added.

You do not have to be a hunter or a fisherman to donate to Officer Justin Terney's family. You can visit any BancFirst location and ask to make a deposit to his memorial fund.