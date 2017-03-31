Warr Acres Firefighter Gives Back To The Community

"We like to get involved and try and spend some time here," said Chris McCoy. "We just try to meet the kids and let them know what we do and what we do as firefighters."

From one extreme to the next, one Warr Acres firefighter is giving back to the community.

McCoy spends a few hours each week teaching kids how to play guitar at the City Center and kids are so excited to have him there.

"I was like, 'Oh my Gosh. I am being taught guitar lessons from a firefighter?’ I was like just so happy," said Sixth Grader, Nicholas Guthrie.

"It's really cool to see community servants like a firefighter, you know a guy that risks his life in so many ways for the community, spend his time here serving the kids," said Jed Chappell, Director of the OKCity Center.

McCoy says he loves doing the lessons just as much as the kids love learning and he is also happy to be a positive role model for students.

"I know that some of them don't necessarily have a positive male role model, especially after school, so it's great for me to be able to provide that for them a few days a week," said McCoy.

The City Center is located on NW 41st St. in Warr Acres. It's less than a mile away from several schools. Hundreds of kids pour in right around 3 p.m. and are greeted by friendly volunteers who are ready to be there for them.

The City Center offers meals, haircuts, a clothing room, a gym and a computer room for kids to do homework. The center is completely free and is a positive place for kids to go to stay out of trouble.

The center also provides help for adults going through hard times too. They have clothes and shoes of all sizes in their free clothing room.

"I have had families come in that have lost jobs recently and when they hear that we have free food, haircuts and free clothing and other things like that, it just takes a big weight off their shoulders," said Chappell.

Chappell says a lot of the people they help have jobs but are struggling to get by. There are many families who are right on the poverty line who can't afford simple things like food or clothes.

"It just makes me so happy that they are giving me this stuff because my family would never be able to afford it," said Guthrie.

Nico started coming to the city center a few weeks ago. And since then, directors say he's been such a positive role model to the other kids.

"When I see a kid like Nico, receiving these guitar lessons, I know that it's just going to improve his future," said Chappell.

The City Center opened its doors in February and is still looking for volunteers. They are open Monday through Fridays after school until 6 p.m.

For more information on volunteering or donating to the center, you can visit their website at www.okcity.center/