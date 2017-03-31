SWAT Team Called To Norman Apartment Complex

A police SWAT team was called to a Norman apartment complex near State Highway 9 and Classen Blvd., Friday afternoon, in response to a suicidal individual.

Witnesses told News 9 at least one armored vehicle was deployed at the complex, located in the 1000 block of Oak Tree Ave. Authorities say that the individual was alone and no one was being threatened.

Police say the individual was taken into custody around 8 p.m. No one was injured.