Energy FC Goes To Colorado Springs Seeking First Victory Of 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Energy FC Goes To Colorado Springs Seeking First Victory Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -

Energy FC goes to Colorado Springs for the second contest of this young USL season, taking on Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. As usual, the game will be broadcast on News 9 Plus (the old KSBI 52).

The Energy lost both matchups against the Switchbacks last season, falling 2-1 at Taft Stadium in the home opener and a 2-0 decision in Colorado in August. Luckily, a man who scored in both of those games for Colorado Springs, forward Miguel Gonzalez, is now on the OKC side.

“We know we’re playing against an opponent that is going to be tough,” Gonzalez said of his return to Colorado Springs. “They’re not going to be easy, but we want to do whatever we can to get that win and get our first three points of the season.”

Energy FC lost 3-1 on the road to first place Swope Park last weekend. Switchbacks FC lost their season opener 4-1 to Tulsa. The Energy will be without midfielder Jose Barril, who has to sit a game for getting a red card against Rangers, and defender Sam Fink is still out with a foot injury.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.