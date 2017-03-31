Energy FC Goes To Colorado Springs Seeking First Victory Of 2017

Energy FC goes to Colorado Springs for the second contest of this young USL season, taking on Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. As usual, the game will be broadcast on News 9 Plus (the old KSBI 52).

The Energy lost both matchups against the Switchbacks last season, falling 2-1 at Taft Stadium in the home opener and a 2-0 decision in Colorado in August. Luckily, a man who scored in both of those games for Colorado Springs, forward Miguel Gonzalez, is now on the OKC side.

“We know we’re playing against an opponent that is going to be tough,” Gonzalez said of his return to Colorado Springs. “They’re not going to be easy, but we want to do whatever we can to get that win and get our first three points of the season.”

Energy FC lost 3-1 on the road to first place Swope Park last weekend. Switchbacks FC lost their season opener 4-1 to Tulsa. The Energy will be without midfielder Jose Barril, who has to sit a game for getting a red card against Rangers, and defender Sam Fink is still out with a foot injury.