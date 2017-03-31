Del City Police, Walmart Donate 36 Bicycles To Reading Contest W - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Del City Police, Walmart Donate 36 Bicycles To Reading Contest Winners

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

The Del City Police Department partnered with Walmart to make a donation to area kids. 

Officer Preston of the Del City Police Department held a reading contest at three local elementary schools: Epperly Heights Elementary, Townsend Elementary, and Del City Elementary. 

Twelve students at each of the schools won a new bike for a total of 36 bikes donated. 

