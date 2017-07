Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole a bag full of merchandise from a southside business.

Officers say the woman filled a bag up with merchandise and then ran out of the business near Interstate 240 and South Walker and jumped into a white convertible and drove away.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.